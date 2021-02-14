DuckDaoDime Price Up 22.2% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $88.65 million and $2.79 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for approximately $85.63 or 0.00175161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00098722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.09 or 0.90828513 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,269 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

