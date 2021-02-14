Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 341.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 74,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,198.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

