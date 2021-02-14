Dune Network Reaches Market Cap of $5.66 Million (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 73.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Dune Network has a market cap of $5.66 million and $6,920.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dune Network has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00263434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00082642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00072955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00193104 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,866.00 or 0.83373529 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 455,142,461 coins and its circulating supply is 357,582,549 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars.

