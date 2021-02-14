Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

DURYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY opened at $8.41 on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

