Dusk Network Price Hits $0.18 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 84.2% higher against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $54.08 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00068729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.09 or 0.00974809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00051324 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.89 or 0.05235318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.