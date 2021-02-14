Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $40,239.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,683.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.09 or 0.03709870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.00436045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $728.43 or 0.01496263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.90 or 0.00546173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.78 or 0.00480203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00033006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00324968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,290,080 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

