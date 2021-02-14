Dynamite Price Up 5.6% This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $83,611.45 and approximately $53,883.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,149 coins and its circulating supply is 372,313 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

