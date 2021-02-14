Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the January 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $440.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading raised their target price on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

