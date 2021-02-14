Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
