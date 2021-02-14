Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

About Ealixir

Ealixir, Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. The company enables its clients to control and edit information posted or available on the internet. It provides various services to individuals and businesses, including Ealixir Removal, which protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing its technological platform; Ealixir Story that assists clients in writing customized information for uploading onto the web; NewsDelete, which filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and WebID that prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies understanding the health status of a digital entity.

