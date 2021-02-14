EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.38. 92,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,538. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

