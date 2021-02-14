Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 14th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 166,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 26,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

