Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,886. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.