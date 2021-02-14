eBoost Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,023.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $276,314.18 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00440193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.