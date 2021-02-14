EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0030 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $197,097.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.88 or 0.00980115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051024 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.30 or 0.05157282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

