Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 14th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

