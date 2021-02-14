Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

NYSE:ECL opened at $219.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.59. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.