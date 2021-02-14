Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Ecolab worth $77,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $219.88 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

