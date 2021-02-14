EDC Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0340 on Major Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $566,015.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,693.88 or 1.00165546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00087010 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000209 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

