Eden (EDN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $119,404.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $119,404.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

