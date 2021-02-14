Edgeware (EDG) Trading 83.6% Higher This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 83.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $190.40 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00914788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00049498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.41 or 0.05062176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,016,377,948 coins and its circulating supply is 5,426,710,090 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

Buying and Selling Edgeware

