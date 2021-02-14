Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Edison International posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 1,207,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.