Einsteinium (EMC2) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.60 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and $12.60 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.40 or 0.00421269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,264,562 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

