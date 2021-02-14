Elamachain Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elamachain has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.60 or 0.00948585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00050603 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.31 or 0.05153151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024794 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

