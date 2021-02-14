Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Elastic worth $23,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 29.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $229,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $166.90 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.