Elastos Price Reaches $4.22 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $72.73 million and $8.25 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00008653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

