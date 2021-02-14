electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 78.3% in January

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 811,400 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.62. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

