Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $139.48 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and $4.47 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 162.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,352,135 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.