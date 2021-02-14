Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

