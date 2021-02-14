Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,115. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

