Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Tops $161.13 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Elitium has a total market cap of $161.13 million and approximately $369,837.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $5.36 or 0.00010978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00972748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.90 or 0.05206448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.