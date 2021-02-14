Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $374,660.82 and $949.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.03 or 0.03665849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,834,991 coins and its circulating supply is 41,783,660 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

