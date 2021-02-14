Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

