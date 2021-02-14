ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Up 55.9% in January

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 14th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 513.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on EGKLF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of EGKLF remained flat at $$19.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.