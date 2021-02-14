Elrond Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $204.84 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.20 or 0.00322642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.13 or 0.03101571 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,187,842 coins and its circulating supply is 16,950,836 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

