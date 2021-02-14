Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the January 14th total of 240,300 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Elys Game Technology news, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elys Game Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 327,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Elys Game Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.54. 392,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

