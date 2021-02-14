ELYSIA One Day Volume Tops $633,005.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $633,005.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00285017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00100228 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185439 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

