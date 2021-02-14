Elysian (ELY) Achieves Market Cap of $106,951.67

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $106,951.67 and approximately $56,760.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.00979886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.43 or 0.05205724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

