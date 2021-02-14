EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.45. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.45. 161,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $101.33. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

