EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.45. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCOR Group.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EME traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.45. 161,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $101.33. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.
