Emercoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58,050.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $58,050.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029604 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,898,330 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

