Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1653 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years.

NYSE ENBL opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

