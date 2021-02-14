Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1653 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.
Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years.
NYSE ENBL opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
