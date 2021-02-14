Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$26.43. 1,034,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,921. Endeavour Mining Co. has a one year low of C$15.68 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.29.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.7399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

