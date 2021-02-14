Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.83 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.53 or 0.00492458 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004615 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.79 or 0.02283717 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

