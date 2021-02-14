Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

