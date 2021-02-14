Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerplus.
ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.
Shares of ERF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. 1,804,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,515. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.