Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENGIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.78. 93,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

