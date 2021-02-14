Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $127,576.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.98 or 0.00492278 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00030860 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004659 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.22 or 0.02940109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.