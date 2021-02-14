EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the January 14th total of 12,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 1,958,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,157. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 271.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,299,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

