ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ENN Energy stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

XNGSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.