Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,449,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $6,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.