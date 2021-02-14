Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

